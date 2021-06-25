Shorunmu Faults Rohr’s Planned Absence

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has queried the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to allow NFF Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen instead of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to handle the responsibility of managing the team against Mexico in next week international friendly game.

Both teams will be hoping to use the game to discover new talents and create a strong bond amongst the players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The game against Mexico will be played in Los Angeles, USA, on July 3.

However, Shorunmu in a chat with The Punch stated that the German tactician should have been in charge of the team for the game and not Eguaveon.

“It is not good enough but I feel Rohr’s employers gave room for that. He should be in charge of the team and not the Nigerian Football Federation Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen.”

Mexico are 11th in the…