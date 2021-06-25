Southgate, Low Talk Tough Ahead ‘Monster’ Clash-England Vs Germany

Ahead of next Tuesday’s Round of 16 clashes between England and Germany at the magnificent Wembley Stadium, two coaches with everything to lose have made a bold statement on their determination to win the game.

Recall that Germany was on the verge of an early exit from the competition until Leon Goretzka netted in the 84th minute against Hungary to secure Die Mannschaft’s passage to the knockout rounds at Euro 2020.

The game which ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, means Germany will face an England side that also secured qualification to the Round of 16 after defeating the Czech 1-0 in the final group match.

This will be a repeat of the Euro ‘96 semi-final, which the Germans won via a penalty shootout before going on to win the competition.

While Gareth Southgate will want to exorcise those demons given it was his missed penalty that cost England, this could also be Joachim Low’s final game as Germany boss as he prepares to step down after the tournament.

