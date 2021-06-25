Sterling Reveals Biggest Ambition As Knockout Round Beckons

England forward, Raheem Sterling believes winning Euro 2020 will be the biggest highlight of his football career.

Sterling, who has scored two goals at the competition, will be hoping to continue from his fine form as England host eternal rivals Germany on Tuesday.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the Man City star stated that it would be a dream come true if England win the tournament.

“I think winning something with the national team, England, would definitely be the greatest achievement that I can possibly do,” Sterling said.

“I mean, not me but the team can possibly achieve.

“I feel like you win stuff with your clubs and you know it’s a great achievement, but this is on a bigger scale.

“You’re representing a nation, a country, so to achieve something with England it would be the biggest thing to happen in my footballing career.”

