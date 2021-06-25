Uruguay Beat Bolivia To Seal First Win, Advance To Quarter-finals 

Uruguay secured their first win at this year’s Copa America after defeating Group A opponent Bolivia 2-0 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

An own goal by Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and a goal by Edinson Cavani, his 52nd goal, sealed the win.

Uruguay thoroughly deserved their first win of this year’s tournament as they dominated throughout.

Bolivia will be the first side eliminated from the Copa if Paraguay avoided defeat against Chile in the late Group A match.

For Uruguay, they could even yet win the group, currently led by Argentina, if other results go their way.

