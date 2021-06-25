Wales Won’t Underestimate Denmark -Bale

Wales forward, Gareth Bale has assured that the team will go all out for victory against Denmark in Saturday’s round of 16 of Euro 2020.

During a pre-match press conference on Friday, the Tottenham star noted that Wales won’t underestimate the Denish team regardless of who they parade for the game.

Recall that Denmark completed a Nations League double over Wales in 2018 when the two countries last met, winning 2-0 in Aarhus and 2-1 in Cardiff.

However, Bale believes this is a different ball game entirely.

“It’s another big challenge. We know Denmark are a very good team, very well organised and have some very good players.

“So they won’t be underestimated by us. We’ll be ready to go come kick-off and put in a big performance.”

