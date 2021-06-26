Aribo Models Rangers’ New Home Kit For Next Season 

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo modelled Rangers’ new home kit ahead of the 2021/2021 season.

The new kit by British high-performance sportswear brand, Castore, features its iconic scroll crest in gold to commemorate the club’s 150th anniversary.

The kit was revealed on Saturday morning in a launch video also featuring Rangers stars Glen Kamara, James Tavernier, Nathan Patterson, Megan Bell and Kirsty Howat shot at Ibrox.

The video highlights the relentless attitude, determination and belief required for Rangers to win their second title in two years as Gerrard’s team strives for even better.

The shirt includes several nods to the team’s iconic history. Its classic V-neck design is inspired by a some of the club’s most popular and iconic kits from the 50s and 60s worn by the likes of Jim Baxter, while its thin white stripes pay homage to the shirts from the early 80s donned by heroes…