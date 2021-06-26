Aston Villa Line up £40m Bid For Abraham

Aston Villa are ready to spend up to £40million to take Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old striker has been told he is free to leave Stamford Bridge as he does not feature in Thomas Tuchel’s long-term plans.

And that has opened the door for Villa boss Dean Smith, under whom Abraham had a successful loan spell three seasons ago.

Abraham’s goals helped Villa win promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final and his return would be welcomed with open arms by supporters.

Also by Smith, who wants to get his transfer business wrapped up early this summer to give himself as much time as possible to work with his squad.

As such, Chelsea are expecting a bid imminently.



Crystal Palace and West Ham have both been credited with an interest in the player, although Hammers boss David Moyes made it clear early on that Chelsea’s valuation of Abraham would likely prove prohibitive.

The fee is not…