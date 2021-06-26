CAFCL: Akpeyi Stars As Kaizer Chiefs Hold Wydad, Secure Final Spot

Daniel Akpeyi put up a fine performance as Kaizer Chiefs secured their spot in the CAF Champions League final after holding Wydad Casablanca to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night.

Amakhosi progressed to the final 1-0 on aggregate.

Akpeyi almost made a blunder two minutes into the game as his pass from the back was intercepted by Ayoub El Kaabi, who unleashed a looping strike but the Nigerian goalkeeper redeemed himself with a good save.

Aymane Hassouni almost broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 20th minute with a curling strike from the edge of the box that was headed for the top corner but Akpeyi pulled off an acrobatic save.

El Kaabi came close again on the half-hour mark after receiving a cross unmarked inside the box but his strike was saved by the alert Akpeyi, who kept out Achraf Dari’s low drive just before the half-time break.

Kaizer Chiefs will meet the winner of the other semi-final tie between defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia’s Esperance in the…