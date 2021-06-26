Eguaveon Unveils 23-man Squad For Mexico Friendly

Austine Eguaveon has named his final 23-man squad for next month’s international friendly against the El Tri of Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

The list, pruned from 28 to 25 by the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation, was released on Friday.

Anayo Iwuala, goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and John Noble are the notable names in the squad.

The five players dropped by Eguaveon are; Ifeanyi Anaemena, Christopher Nwaeze, Ekundayo Ojo, Shaibu Suleman and Chinonso Ezekwe.

Meanwhile, the venue of the team’s training on Friday (today) evening has changed.It will now hold at the Riverplate Training Pitch, Wuse.

The home Eagles are expected to travel to Los Angeles, United States of America for the friendly next week Wednesday.

The game will take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum on July 3.



THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: *Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); *John Noble (Enyimba FC); *Nwabali…