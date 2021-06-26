Euro 2020: Owen Backs England To Beat Germany

Michael Owen is tipping England to beat old foes Germany at Euro 2020 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

England are set to take on Germany at Wembley on Tuesday night next week as they look to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

England managed to top their group after sealing two 1-0 victories over Croatia and Czech Republic either side of a goalless draw with Scotland.

Germany, meanwhile, ended up second in Group E behind France after their thrilling 2-2 draw with Hungary earlier in the week.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is confident that England are well-positioned to be able to beat Joachim Low’s side at Wembley on Tuesday night next week.

And the former England striker also believes that a victory would open up an excellent route to the final for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Posting on Twitter, Owen wrote: “I’m a nightmare…