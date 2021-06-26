Ex-France, PSG Star: Mbappe’s Oversized Ego A Problem For Deschamps 

Former France and Paris Saint-Germain winger Jerome Rothen says Kylian Mbappe’s ‘oversized ego’ has become ‘problematic’ for Didier Deschamps and Les Bleus at Euro 2020.

Mbappe, 22, has yet to score in the tournament, although he did have a strike against Germany in their Group F opener ruled out for offside.

He was also involved in a pre-tournament feud with fellow France forward Olivier Giroud.



Mbappe admitted he was ‘a little affected’ by the unrest caused by Giroud’s comments, with the Chelsea star suggesting he was not getting the service he deserved from his team-mates in a friendly against Bulgaria earlier this month.

But Rothen insists the issue of his ego has now become so great that Deschamps cannot control it, and admits no one can be ‘satisfied’ with his performances at the Euros so far.

“That he is the leader on the pitch, no…