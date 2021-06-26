Ex-Lagos MILAD Oyinlola: I Promised Ajunwa Land, Not House 

Former military administrator of Lagos state Olagunsoye Oyinlola has denied claims that he promised Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, 1996 Olympic gold medalist, a house gift.

According to the Cable, Oyinlola made this known in a statement released on Friday.

Ajunwa became Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist and the first black African woman to win a gold medal in a field event at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Her jump of 7.12m secured Nigeria’s first ever gold medal at the Olympics.

However, there were media reports that Oyinlola had promised her a house for winning the gold medal.

The reports circulated the internet on Thursday after Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, handed over a three-bedroom apartment to Ajunwa, now an assistant commissioner of police in “fulfillment of Oyinlola’s promise to the athletes.”

But the former governor of Osun state said what he promised Ajunwa and the…