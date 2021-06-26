Frank Onyeka Agrees Personal Terms Ahead Brentford Move

Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka has agreed to join Premier League newcomers Brentford, reports Completesports.com.

According to West London Sport, the Bees are now in the process of obtaining a work permit for the player.

Onyeka is expected to remain in Denmark with Brentford’s sister club FC Midtylland during that process.

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo his medical in Denmark and keep fit with his current club.

A deal between Midtylland and Brentford is a formality to conclude because they are both owned by Matthew Benham.

Brentford are looking to bolster their squad following promotion to the Premier League.

Aside from midfield, they want to strengthen this summer at right-back, right centre-back, on the wings and at centre-forward, as they prepare for their first season in the Premier League.

