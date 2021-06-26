Hjulmand Banks On Amsterdam Fans To Spur Denmark To Victory Against Wales

As the round of 16 kicks off today (Saturday), Wales and Denmark will set the stage rolling in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Wales have been one of the more impressive teams on show at UEFA Euro 2020, reaching the Round of 16 after the first two matchdays. And so, the 1-0 defeat to Italy in their final Group A tie did not matter one bit, especially with Switzerland falling behind them on goal difference, which meant the Dragons finished runners-up behind the Azzurri.

Denmark, on the other hand, had to wait till the very last matchday to get their first points on the board. After losing their opening two games to Finland and Belgium, in addition to the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s situation, the Red and White had it all to do in their final clash while still needing the stars to align perfectly.

The Danes are aiming to win a knockout tie at the European Championship for the first time since they stunned the continent to win the trophy in…