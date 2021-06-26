I Made The Right Choice Choosing Real Madrid Over Other Top Clubs -Alaba

New Real Madrid Signing, David Alaba has disclosed that he has made the right choice to choose the Galaticos ahead of other top clubs in Europe.

Alaba, who is currently representing Austria in Euro 2020, is expected to face Italy in today’s round of 16.

The former Bayern Munich star made this known when he was quizzed on the interest from Euro 2020before signing for Real Madrid.

“I have my thoughts and Real Madrid was top of my list so I decided to go there.

“It (transfer speculation) is motivation. Motivation for all the players who are linked with certain teams in the Premier League or with other clubs as well.

“They can present themselves here at this tournament so it’s extra motivation actually rather than a distraction.”

