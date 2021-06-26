Man City Interested In Chelsea Defender James 

Premier League champions Manchester City have entered the race to sign Chelsea right-back Reece James.

James has impressed since making his first-team debut for Chelsea in 2019 and has been a key figure in the side since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival in January.

The 21-year-old delivered another excellent display in Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final last month.

And according to The Athletic, City are now interested in signing James this summer.

The report claims that Pep Guardiola is ‘a huge admirer’ of James and has been impressed with the defender’s performances against City last season.

Guardiola is also aware of James’ versatility as he is capable of playing as a centre-back, as well as in central midfield.

Chelsea, however, are intent on keeping James at Stamford Bridge and the player still has four years remaining on his current deal.

