West Ham Boss Moyes Confident Of Signing Onuachu

Premier League club West Ham United are confident of signing Paul Onuachu from KRC Genk this summer, reports Completesports.com.

According to Hammer News, West Ham believe they are leading the race for the Nigeria international who has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe following a superlative campaign for Genk.



Onuachu netted 35 times in 41 outings for the Smurfs in the 2020/21 campaign.

The lanky hitman will be a good foil for Michail Antonio who often had to toil alone up front for the Hammers last season.

Moyes is desperate to strengthen his squad as the Hammers will have a difficult task of competing for honours in Europe and domestically next season.

