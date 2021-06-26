‘Why Saka, Kane Should Start For England Against Germany

Former England Striker, Emile Heskey – who put the final nail in the German coffin in England’s historic 5-1 win in Munich back in 2001 – has declared that Gareth Southgate’s men should fear no other nation as the Three Lions prepare for battle on British soil (Wembley Stadium) in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash with Germany on Tuesday evening, in what is set to be another historical duel between the two old rivals.

In an exclusive interview with Bookmakers.co.uk Heskey charged Southgate’s men: “We should never fear Germany, we should never fear anyone, especially with the players that we’ve got” He also spoke about new kid Bukayo Saka starting against Germany and Harry Kane leading the attack, plus the past encounters between the rivals. Excerpts…..

Heskey on trusting Kane to lead the Three Lions’ attack for victory against Germany:

“We should never fear Germany, we should never fear anyone, especially with the players that we’ve got.

“I think it’s…