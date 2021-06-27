Aigbogun Defies Mother’s Death Setback, Drills Home Eagles In Training

The camp of the home-based Super Eagles was thrown into mourning on Saturday ahead of their friendly against Mexico, following the death of Deputy Technical Director, Paul Aigbogun’s mother.

According to the Super Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji, Aigbogun got a call from home that his mother had passed on.

Despite the death of his mother, Aigbogun was part of the team’s training on Sunday morning, as he handled the physical conditioning of the players.

After holding training at the Goal Project on Saturday, the home-based Eagles’ Sunday session took place at the same venue and commenced at 7.25am.

And ahead of the friendly against Mexico, the list of the home-based Eagles has been cut down to 23 after five players were dropped.

The five players are Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United), Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Shaibu Suleman (PKE FC Lagos), Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba) and Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United) who left camp to seal a deal abroad.

The team will depart for…