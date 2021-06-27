Akpeyi Voted Man Of The Match In Kaizer Chiefs’ Draw Vs Wydad

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi Man of the Match, after helping Kaizer Chiefs qualify for their first ever Champions League final, Completesports.com reports.

CAF made the announcement in a statement on their verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

Akpeyi returned from a head injury to give a five star performance as, Kaizer Chiefs held visiting Wydad AC to a goalless draw and qualify 1-0 on aggregate for the final.

In the votes that was casted by fans, Akpeyi polled 55 per cent to emerge to clinch the award.

His teammate Erick Mathoho was second with 38 per cent while Wydad’s duo of Mohammed Ounnajem and Achraf Dari were third and fourth with five and two per cent respectively.

And commenting on the award CAF who published a short video of Akpeyi in action against Wydad, wrote:”Daniel Akpeyi was voted the TotalEnergies Man of the Match from…