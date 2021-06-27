Almeria Want £26m For Umar Sadiq

LaLiga2 outfit Almeria will demand £26m to sell Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq to potential suitors this summer, reports Completesports.com.

The striker has a £51.6m release clause in his contract but according to reports, Almeria are willing to lower the price.

The 24-year-old has attracted attention from a number of European clubs after the forward scored 28 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions last season.

Sadiq started off the 2020-21 season at Serbian club Partizan Belgrade , which saw him score six goals in ten games.

But in October 2020, the former AS Roma player linked up with Almeria and he continued his goal-scoring exploits finding the back of the net 20 times in the league.

