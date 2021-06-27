Bale Relishes Underdog Tag Against Denmark

Gareth Bale embraced Wales’ underdogs tag, with Euro 2020 rivals Denmark counting on support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest.

Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and is currently recovering at home.

Denmark qualified for the knockout stage on a wave of emotion and have become a lot of people’s ‘second team’ after what happened to Eriksen.



Asked if Wales were dreaming of going deep into the tournament, Bale replied: “We’re just thinking of this game.

“We don’t need to be dreaming of anything other than playing this game.

“It’s another big challenge. We know Denmark are a very good team, very well-organised and have some very good players.

“So they won’t be underestimated by us. We’ll be ready to go come kick-off and put in a big performance.”

