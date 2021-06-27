Ballack Tips England To Triumph Over Germany

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich star Michael Ballack has tipped England to overcome Germany in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020.

Both teams are expected to meet on Tuesday at Wembley in a repeat of the 1996 encounter that saw Germany winning via penalties.

However, Ballack has delivered a withering assessment of Germany’s chances against England – insisting too many of their players lack the heart for a battle.

He said: “We always find it difficult when we play against countries who are mentally strong and good in one-on-one duels.

“We have some lads who possess these characteristics – but not enough of them.

“Unfortunately we have too many players who have not learned how to be flexible during matches.

“They are pushed to their limits in difficult situations when they need to win using other means than those originally planned.”

