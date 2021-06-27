Belgium Eyes First Win Against Portugal In 32 Years 

One of the standout ties in the last-16 stage of Euro 2020 will take place in Seville on Sunday evening, with Belgium, who have a 100% record at this summer’s competition, facing champions Portugal.

Belgium breezed into the knockout round by winning all three of their Group B fixtures to top the section, while Portugal ultimately qualified from Group F in third behind France and Germany.

Belgium might have topped their section with three wins from three matches, but Roberto Martinez’s side face a Portuguese side they have not beaten for over 30 years.

The last time Belgium defeated Portugal was in 1989 during qualifiers for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Playing at home, Belgium triumphed 3-0 in the second-leg of the qualifiers after the first-leg ended 1-1.

Since the victory 32 years ago, Belgium are winless in their last five fixtures against Portugal, losing three and drawing two.

