Czech Stun Netherlands In Budapest To Qualify For Quarter Finals

Czech have qualified to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after stunning Netherlands 2-0 at Budapest on Sunday.

After the first half had ended with few chances created from both teams, the second half, however, created more excitement as Netherlands’ Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute for an early bath after denying the Czechs a goalscoring opportunity with a deliberate handball.

A caution was the original punishment, but De Ligt was eventually given a red card after a VAR review deemed him to have denied Schick what could easily have been an opening goal.

However, the Czech took advantage of the situation as they took the lead in the 68th minute through Tomas Holes before Patrik Schick doubled their lead in the 80th minute to send the Dutch packing from the competition.

