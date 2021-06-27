‘Home Eagles Will Be Spurred As Underdogs Against Mexico’

Akwa United defence strongman, Olisa Ndah, is optimistic that the Super Eagles will do well in their July 3 international friendly match with Mexico in Los Angeles,

in United States of America, Completesports.com reports.

The Asaba, Delta state born skillful defender told CompleteSports.com that the Mexicans will meet their match in these crop of home-based Super Eagles, adding that they have what it takes to cause a stir in America

“Mexico don’t scare us. They may have big name players with quality, but we shall match them grit for grit and skill for skill. We are going into the game as underdogs and we are okay with that and it will spur us to perform well against Mexico,” Ndah told Completesports.com.

“We are motivated by the fact that we were chosen to play Mexico A Team and the only way to justify the confidence reposed in us is by trying to win the game. It is also an opportunity for us to…