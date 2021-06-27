Napoli: Victor Osimhen Not For Sale

Napoli have indicated to Tottenham Hotspur that they have no intention of negotiating a deal to sell striker Victor Osimhen.

Spurs, now having their transfer strategy led by Italian deal-maker Fabio Paratici, are keen to make signings over the summer window as they look to reshape their squad.

The Premier League outfit are keen on Osimhen and have asked Napoli about the 22-year-old.

However, Napoli have been firm in their answer and insist Osimhen is not for sale, according to Italian radio station Radio Marte’s Gonfia La Rete.

Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis has big faith in the former Lille star and is convinced he can be a key man for the club going forward.

De Laurentiis were expecting Osimhen to shine last term, but a difficult campaign interrupted by injury saw him net just ten times in Serie A.

The club are hopeful that the Nigeria international can make the forthcoming campaign his own under new coach Luciano Spalletti.

Napoli have Osimhen under contract for another…