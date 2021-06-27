Netherlands Face Tricky Test Against Czech In Round Of 16

Netherlands’ quest of maintaining a 100% winning start to Euro 2020 will be put to test as the team face Czech in the round of 16 today (Sunday).

Frank de Boer’s men convincingly won Group C as well, even emerging as one of the best performing teams in the competition with three wins in three games.

They are, in fact, the current top-scorers of UEFA Euro 2020 with eight goals, with the Oranje hoping to further improve their tally on Sunday.

The Czech Republic, in contrast, qualified for the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stages. They started the tournament on a healthy, securing a win over Scotland before holding Croatia to a draw.

However, a final day defeat to England, coupled with Croatia’s 3-1 victory over Scotland, tipped the table in favour of the 2018 World Cup finalists.

The Czechs, nevertheless, will be hopeful of their chances, perhaps even…