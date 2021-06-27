NPFL: Katsina United End Akwa Unbeaten Streak; Rangers, Dakkada Win Away

Akwa United title hopes suffered a hitch after the Promise Keepers fell to a 1-0 defeat against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

The Uyo side were unbeaten in 18 league matches, a club and NPFL record prior to the matchday 29 fixture.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute after David Philip handled the ball inside the box.

Samuel Kalu slotted the ball home in the 16th minute to hand the Chanji Boys maximum points in the keenly contested encounter.

Akwa United remain top of the log with 53 points from 29 matches.

Nasarawa United moved within a point of the leaders following a hard-fought 2-1 home win against Rivers United in Lafia.

Chidozie Obasi and Michael Tochukwu were on target for the home team, while Godwin Aguda scored for Rivers United.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars maintained their title push with a slim 1-0 win against FC Ifeanyiubah.

Ebuka David scored the decisive goal in the 36th minute.

The Masu Gida remain in third…