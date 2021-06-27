Perisic Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of Knockout Tie Vs Spain 

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic has been ruled out of Monday’s Euro round of 16 clash with Spain, after testing positive for coronavirus.

This was confirmed by Croatia’s football body in a statement released.

This will be a huge blow for Croatia who will now be without one of their key player, who helped seal qualification for the knockout phase.

The statement read: “During Saturday evening, Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perišić has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team immediately and thoroughly informed epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.

“Perišić will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate in…