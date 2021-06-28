Copa America: Ecuador Ends Brazil’s Winning Run, Qualify For Q/finals 

Brazil’s ten-game winning run came to an end after Ecuador earned a 1-1 draw in the final Copa America group game in Goiania.

Coach Tite made ten changes from the midweek win over Colombia as Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva and Richarlison were rested.

The reigning champions had already booked their spot in the next round as group winners and Venezuela’s defeat to Peru, means Ecuador join Brazil in the final eight.

And it was nearly the perfect start for Brazil as Renan Lodi broke clear down the left and looked to be bundled over inside the box within the opening minute. The referee and VAR disagreed.

Brighton’s Moises Caicedo was then stretchered off on 17 minutes with a knee injury in a blow to Ecuador, with Angel Mena coming on.

Then Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia came close to scoring the goal of the tournament.

He spotted Alisson off his line and sent a shot from the halfway line goalwards and with the Liverpool keeper losing his footing as he retreated to his line, he…