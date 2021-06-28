Croatia Will Fight Till The End Against Spain -Kovacic

Croatia midfielder, Mateo Kovacic believes his teammates are battle-ready to face the tough challenge against Spain in the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

In a pre-match conference to today’s game, Kovacic, who was part of the Chelsea side that won the UEFA Champions League, said that the players are motivated to get the much-needed victory against Spain.

The two nations meet in the round of 16 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“We have a difficult match ahead of us, the Spaniards are a great team that loves possession, loves to play,” said Kovacic in the build-up to today’s game.

“It will be important for us to try to have the ball in our legs as much as possible, to take away what they love the most. I know they will be ready against us because we are a great team and because we have played against them many times. Both teams will try to outplay each other.”

He continued: “We feel good, we did a good job, even though…