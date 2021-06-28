Ebuehi Joins Serie A Club Venezia On Loan

Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi has linked up with Serie A newcomers Venezia on a one-year loan deal from Benfica, reports Completesports.com.

The Lagunari have the option to buy the versatile defender if they remain in Serie A for the 2022-23 campaign.

Venezia earned promotion from Serie B via the play-offs, stepping up along with Empoli and Salernitana.



He is the third major signing of Venezia’s summer after LASK left-back David Schnegg and Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Dor Peretz.

“Venezia FC is pleased to announce that the signing of Nigerian international right-back Tyronne Ebuehi, 25, on loan from Benfica, “reads a statement on the club website.

The 25-year-old spent last season on at Dutch club FC Twente, starting 33 of 34 matches during the campaign.

