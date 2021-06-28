Euro 2020: Spain Beat Croatia In Eight-Goal Thriller

Spain booked a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 following a pulsating 5-3 win against Crotia on Monday in Copenhagen.

Luis Enrique’s side dominated the opening exchanges but fell behind in the 20 minutes when goalkeeper Unai Simon’s miscontrol caused Pedri’s 49-yard backpass to bounce into his own net.

La Roja fought back, scoring three goals without reply through Pablo Sarabia , Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres , but Croatia, who appeared out of it at that point, staged a remarkable comeback to send the game into extra-time.

Mikel Orsic reduced the deficit to one goal five minutes from time, while Mario Pasalic equalised in the second time of injury time to send the game into extra time.

Alvaro Morata fired Spain back in front against the run of play in the 100th minute.

Mikel Oyarzabal added the third three minutes later.

