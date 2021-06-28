Ezenwa Misses Eagles’ Monday Evening Training Over Injury 

Ikechukwu Ezenwa missed the home-based Super Eagles Monday evening training due to injury, as they preparations for next month’s friendly against Mexico continues.

The team’s media officer Babafemi Raji disclosed this.

He stated that Ezenwa was not part of the 22 players who trained at the Aguiyi Ironsi Barracks.

However, he said the shot stopper is still being monitored by the medical team.

Meanwhile, Kwara United player Jude Stephen celebrated his birthday in camp with his teammates.

The Eagles will be looking for a first win against Mexico since their first meeting in the third place match at the 1995 King Fahd Cup (now FIFA Confederations Cup).

The Mexicans triumphed 5-4 on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1 with Daniel Amokachi getting Nigeria’s goal.

