Germany Banned From Training At Wembley Ahead England Clash

Germany will not be allowed to train on the pitch at Wembley the night before Tuesday’s last 16 clash with England, because of concerns that, due to the amount of rain forecast in London, it may cause too much damage to the surface.

The German newspaper Bild has called it a “scandal” saying it gives an unfair advantage to England, who played all three group games on their home turf.

UEFA has stressed to Sky Sports News that, while regrettable, the decision is unavoidable and has been applied to all teams playing in a last-16 match at Wembley.

Also Read: Blame Me For Netherlands’ Elimination From Euro 2020 -De Ligt

Following discussions with the Wembley ground staff, the Austrian and Italian players were also prevented from training on the pitch before their knockout game on Saturday night.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast for north London for the 48 hours prior to kick-off at 5pm on Tuesday.

As a result, Germany have altered their training plans and will have…