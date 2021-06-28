Hazard Nets Wonder Goal As Belgium Knock Champions Portugal Out

A superb first half strike from Thorgan Hazard, younger brother of Eden Hazard, earned Belgium a hardfought 1-0 win against holders Portugal, in Sunday’s round of 16 clash in Seville.

Hazard scored late in the first half with a swerving strike which flew past Rui Patricio.

The win was Belgium’s first against Portugal since 1989.

They will now face Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday July 2nd in Munich.

Portugal had the first chance on six minutes but Diogo Jota fired his left-foot shot wide after being played through on goal by Renato Sanchez.

In the 10th minute Belgium had their first chance on goal but Eden Hazard hit his effort way off target following a one-two exchange with Romelu Lukaku.

Cristiano Ronaldo almost opened the scoring with a dangerous free kick on 25 minutes which Thibaut Courtois did well to stop.

Belgium broke the deadlock three minutes to half time as Hazard fired from outside the…