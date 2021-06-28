Infinix Phone With 160W Fast Charging & Color-Changing Back Cover

Infinix today announced its first concept smartphone that pushes the boundaries of innovative technologies and creative aesthetics to drive the future of smartphone designs forward. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 combines the first dual color-changing back cover and 160W fast charging technology, enhanced with 50W wireless charging, security protection mechanisms, and new temperature control capabilities. Infinix is developing the next generation of accessible device features that consumers want, setting the tone for a new wave of commercially available smartphones.

Infinix created this concept phone to show its continued commitment to empowering today’s & tomorrow’s youth with next-generation technology and iconic designs that truly stand out. The Concept Phone is not available to the public and is only being produced in limited quantities for the press to showcase the outstanding new technology that we will be rolling out to the wider market in the future. The Concept Phone…