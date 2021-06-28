onaldo Ranked Biggest Celebrity Among Players In Euro 2020; 5 English

The group stages of Euro 2020 showcased European Football’s biggest stars and a recent report ranked each star’s celebrity power. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest celebrity among footballers playing in Euro 2020 based on a combination of factors such as social media following, market value and global news coverage.

Ronaldo Scored A Perfect 100 In Celebrity Index; 5 Englishmen In Top 10

Some of football’s biggest stars call Europe home, filling this year’s tournament with enormous star power. To celebrate this incredible showcase of talent, data platform Statista, published an index ranking footballers at Euro 2020 and their level of celebrity. The index takes into consideration a player’s social media following, his market value and a score based on global media news coverage.

According to an aggregation of these factors, the biggest celebrity among footballers at the Euros is Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring a perfect 100 in…