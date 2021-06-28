Santos Bemoans Portugal’s Loss To Belgium In Euro 2020

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has labelled their last-16 1-0 defeat to Belgium “unfair”.

Thorgan Hazard’s superb swerving strike late in the first half was enough to end holders Portugal’s campaign at this year’s Euros.

Hazard’s goal was Belgium’s only shot on target from six attempts, while Portugal mustered five from 24 attempts.

“It’s an unfair result,” said Santos. “They had six shots, one on target. We had 29 and couldn’t score even once. The ball wouldn’t go in. Some of my boys are crying in the changing room.”

Asked about Ronaldo’s performance, Santos said: “Ronaldo scored five goals in the tournament, OK he didn’t score today but he was a true captain in every sense of the word. He tried to turn the game around. There’s no issue with Ronaldo.”

