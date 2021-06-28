Seven Epic Encounters Ahead KO Tie

England will face Germany for an eighth time at a major tournament finals on Tuesday – more than any other nation.

Germany were runners-up in the so-called group of death and will be looking to give England another heartbreak at Wembley once again, 25 years on from Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss in the Euro 96 semi-final.

And it doesn’t make good reading for England at major tournaments, either – the Three Lions have not knocked Germany out of a tournament since the 1966 World Cup final.

But ahead of their next chapter in a historic rivalry, here are seven iconic clashes from years gone by.

England 4-2 West Germany (AET) 1966 World Cup final

The finest hour of English football history came when Geoff Hurst netted the first and only hat-trick in a World Cup final. More than 32 million watched the game on TV, which is still a British record.

Martin Peters scored England’s other goal at Wembley as Alf Ramsey’s side won after extra-time, with Kenneth…