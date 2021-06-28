Start Rashford Ahead Of Grealish Against Germany -Rooney Advises Southgate

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has urged Gareth Southgate to play Marcus Rashford ahead of Jack Grealish against Germany in the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

Rooney in his column for The Times stated that Rashford remains a better option for the Three Lions than Grealish, who had his first start against the Czech Republic.

“After all my championing of Jack Grealish, I wouldn’t play him from the start against Germany. He was one of England’s better players against the Czech Republic and it is not that my opinion of him has changed.

“My thinking is entirely down to how the Germans play. Different opponents demand different approaches and Tuesday’s game is tailor-made for Marcus Rashford – but not Jack.

“Rashford is ideal for the job and one of Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka or Jadon Sancho would complete my forward line. Raheem has been in brilliant form and Saka impressed against the Czechs, while…