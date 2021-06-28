Switzerland Eliminate Favourites France On Penalties After Six-Goal Thriller 

A Kylian Mbappe crucial penalty miss saw world champions and tournament favourites France, crash out of the Euro 2020 in the hands of Switzerland after both teams served up a thrilling encounter in Bucharest.

It is the first time in their history that Switzerland will win a penalty shootout after losing their three previous attempts.

France thought there were home and dry after a Karim Benzema double and a wonder goal from Paul Pogba, cancelled out Haris Seferovic’s first half opener to go 3-1 up.

Switzerland earlier had a chance to double their lead but Ricardo Rodriguez saw his penalty saved by Hugo Lloris.

Despite trailing by a two-goal margin, Switzerland did not allow their heads drop as they halved the deficit through Seferovic who grabbed his second of the game to make it 3-2 on 81 minutes.

Dinamo Zagreb’s Mario Gavranovic thought he had made himself the hero when he bungled an…