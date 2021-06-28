Udoka Former D’Tigers Star Appointed New Head Coach

Boston Celtics have officially announced former Nigeria basketball star Ime Udoka as their new head coach.

Boston Celtics made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

“The Boston Celtics have named seven-year NBA veteran Ime Udoka the franchise’s next head coach, making him the 18th head coach in the organization’s 75-year history. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed,” the statement read.

Udoka, 43, joins the Celtics franchise after spending the last nine NBA seasons as an assistant coach between San Antonio (2012-13 to 2018-19), Philadelphia (2019-20), and Brooklyn (2020-21).

Teams that Udoka has served as an assistant coach on have qualified for the playoffs in all nine seasons, with one of those years resulting in an NBA championship (Spurs, 2014).

In addition to his coaching experience in the NBA, Udoka was also an assistant coach for…