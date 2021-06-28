Why Germany Will Be Afraid Of Sancho -Klinsmann

Tottenham hero Jurgen Klinsmann has revealed that Germany will be more afraid to face Jodan Sancho than the other players in the Three Lions ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster Euro 2020 round of 16 clashes.

The Borussia Dortmund star has only made a cameo role for England in their 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in the final group game.

Sancho, who is known for his lightning speed and dribbles will be hoping to get a starting shirt against Germany on Tuesday.

However, Klinsmann while speaking with BBC Sports stated that Sancho’s technical capability will pose a big threat to Germany at Wembley.

“Sancho is huge in Germany because of what he has done with Borussia Dortmund, and is seen as a big star in the Bundesliga – he is only 21 but he has been spectacular for the past few seasons.

Read Also: Emmanuel Dennis Joins Watford For Pre-Season Training

“Another young England player at Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, is rated very highly too, but he is a different kind of player.

“It…