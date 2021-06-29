Copa America: Record-Breaking Messi Bags Brace As Argentina Thrash Bolivia 4-1

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 4-1 in their Copa America on Tuesday morning.

Messi, who made his 148th appearance to become Argentina’s most-capped player, starred with a brace while Papu Gomez and Lautaro Martinez also got on the scoresheet.

Erwin Saavedra pegged one back for Bolivia but it was not enough as Argentina wrapped up its group stage campaign with a resounding win

The result sees Argentina remain on top of Group A with 10 points from four games, while Uruguay beat Paraguay to finish second with seven points.

Paraguay is third with six, while Chile secured five points to earn a spot in the quarterfnal. Bolivia ends its campaign on zero points.

