Done Deal: Tolu Arokodare Seals One-Year Loan Contract With French Club Amiens

French Ligue 2 club Amiens have announced the signing of Nigeria forward Tolu Arokadare, Completesports.com reports.

Arokodare linked up with Amiens from Latvian top division club Valmieras FC.

Amiens have the option to make loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

The forward spent last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Cologne but failed to hit the ground running for the club.

He has been handed number nine jersey by Amiens and is expected to start pre-season training with the club soon.

Arokodare came into limelight after scoring 16 goals in 15 appearances for Valmieras.

