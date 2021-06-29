Dortmund To Replace Sancho With Noni Madueke

Borussia Dortmund have identified their replacement for Jadon Sancho, as his move to Manchester United is inching closer.

Dortmund wants to bring in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke when Sancho leaves the club.

This is according to Ruhr Nachrichten, who also reports that Sancho transfer is moving ever closer. Madueke is considered the ideal replacement by Dortmund as they want to fill the gaps.

Madueke has made his name in PSV as an excellent attacker. Dortmund could land the player for a reported fee of €20 million. Reports also suggest that Dortmund could buy two players from PSV as they also eye his teammate Donyell Malen.

Manchester United are ever so close to completing the Jadon Sancho transfer. The club and the player is said to have agreed on the terms. The only thing remaining is for United to match the asking price by Dortmund.

Dortmund are not willing to move away from their valuation for…