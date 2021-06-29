Emmanuel Dennis Joins Watford For Pre-Season Training

Nigeria winger Emmanuel Dennis has linked up with Premier League newcomers Watford for pre-season training ahead of the new season, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis recently joined the Hornets on a five-year contract from Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge.

The versatile winger scored 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge and has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The 23-year-old is now the fourth Nigerian at the club with William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru aready part of the squad.

Xisco Muñoz’s side are back in training On Monday as they kick-start preparations for the 2021/22 season.

