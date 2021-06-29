Euro 2020: Sterling, Kane On Target As England Beat Germany To Reach Quarters

England reached the quarter-final stage of Euro 2020 following a 2-0 win against great rivals Germany at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

It was England’s first win against Germany in 55 years.

Raheem Sterling put The Three Lions ahead from a Luke Shaw cross 15 minutes from time.

Harry Kane was perfectly placed to head home Jack Grealish’s pass four minutes later after Shaw had won the ball back in midfield.

Gareth Southgate’s side will play Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the compettion in Rome on Saturday.

